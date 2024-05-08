 Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 10, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ property/ travel/ health

Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / insurance /research/ travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property

Career: People in property/ travel/ maintenance field will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: problems in married life and travel are iindicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain/ feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/ property.

Career: People in armed forces/ maintenance/ technical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from tooth ache / stomach pain / knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today distraction from work/unhappiness in job is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/sports

Career: People in fields like sports/gym/police/security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father / children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain / acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today loss is indicated so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /health/premius.

Career: People in education / property / maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today loss is indicated so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ premiums/ travel/ communication

Career: People in Occult science / maintenance/ detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / constipation / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment/spouse/ family is expected.

Career: People in event management / lodging / gym / maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / sports/ children/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like technical / medical// sports will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / back pain / head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today loss is indicated so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ education/ property

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/ study/ communicate.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education / house / vehicle /travel

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / ear pain / chest pain /

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ business

Career: People in Technician / barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ tooth ache / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today you will be aggressive and may try to dominate others.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ family/ travel

Career: People in fields like armed forces / butchers / barbers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / Throat pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

