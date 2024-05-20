Weekly Tarot Predictions: From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading From May 20 To May 26, 2024

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 20, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, it is going to be a busy week full of action and energy. You are going to be in the mood to step into your power and get work done.
Dear Taurus, this week a difficult situation is making way for something more positive and exciting. It shall be a busy period and you will have the opportunity to shine because of your talents.
Dear Gemini, this week the predominant energy shall be around love and relationships. It is a good period for those looking for companionship. You are going to find stability and joy in the work that you do.
Dear Cancerians, this week you may feel like slowing down a little or you may not be in the mood to take action. You are advised to focus on emotional healing. Deep dive into your feelings to release blocks.
Dear Leo, this week the focus shall be on your family/loved ones, celebrations or any such events. Try to keep a clear mind and create a firm vision for yourself so you do not wander from it.
Dear Virgo, this week brings healing. Any tensions from the recent past will start to recede. You are going to be blessed with clarity of thought and vision. Be gentle with yourself.
Dear Libra, this week you are going to be blessed with impeccable clarity of thought and the ability to take important decisions. Some of you can look forward to hearing results from an examination or court proceeding.
Dear Scorpio, this week you may feel like you are trapped in your own cocoon of emotions and your vision/judgement may seem blocked. It is time to introspect and reflect from a position of power and not get carried away by raw emotions.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings positive change, freedom, travel and victory. You may come out of a dull, dreary and confusing situation. Your health will start seeing improvement.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings major breakthroughs. Try and keep your worries aside. Take care of your mental and physical health. Find time to rest, recharge, sleep and recuperate. Travel is indicated.
Dear Aquarius, this week travel, movement and change shall be crucial. You will have the ability to overcome rather difficult or dull situations because of your trust and confidence.
Dear Pisces, this week brings healing to a rather difficult situation. Some of you are ending a tough cycle and moving to calmer waters. You may need to find support in others.
Deck- White Sage Tarot