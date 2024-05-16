Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on luxurious items /education/ property /vehicle.
Career: people in entertainment/ automobile / property/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Diabetes / throat pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel.
Career: People in tourism / communication / medical/ art /entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long tour /Dispute among family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems /shoulder pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment
Finance: Expected expenditure for business/ children / luxury
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.
Domestic & love life: Long tour /Good family time is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / back pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education /vehicle / property
Career: People in Education /property / vehicle/ art/ entertainment will be beneficial
Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.
Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel/ communication/ presentation
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Tour time / entertainment time with family is indicated
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today care should be taken before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ premiums / family needs
Career: People in fields like occult science/ insurance / pub/bar will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
You must pay attention to your health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health/premium
Career: People in liquor business/ entertainment/ art /occult will be beneficial.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load
Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Day to travel /take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel/ health
Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in Married/ love life is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/Throat/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
You may get your stuck money back.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / medical / premium
Career: People in Interior decoration/ automobile/ entertainment/ art/ medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today you can balance your family time and office time
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /education /entertainment.
Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ ads/ education will get success.
Domestic & love life: Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ medical/ travel
Career: People in education/ art/entertainment/ tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will try to balance your family time and office time.
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ ear /chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/ travel/communicate with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ children / premiums
Career: People in Liquor business/ art/ entertainment will be benefited .
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red