Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on luxurious items /education/ property /vehicle.

Career: people in entertainment/ automobile / property/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Diabetes / throat pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel.

Career: People in tourism / communication / medical/ art /entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long tour /Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment

Finance: Expected expenditure for business/ children / luxury

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Long tour /Good family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education /vehicle / property

Career: People in Education /property / vehicle/ art/ entertainment will be beneficial

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ communication/ presentation

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Tour time / entertainment time with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today care should be taken before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ premiums / family needs

Career: People in fields like occult science/ insurance / pub/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health/premium

Career: People in liquor business/ entertainment/ art /occult will be beneficial.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Day to travel /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel/ health

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in Married/ love life is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/Throat/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / medical / premium

Career: People in Interior decoration/ automobile/ entertainment/ art/ medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today you can balance your family time and office time

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /education /entertainment.

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ ads/ education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ medical/ travel

Career: People in education/ art/entertainment/ tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try to balance your family time and office time.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ ear /chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ travel/communicate with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ children / premiums

Career: People in Liquor business/ art/ entertainment will be benefited .

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red