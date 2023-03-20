Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from March 20th, 2023 to March 26th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week you are going to be full of energy, inspiration, creativity and courage. You are not going to let past challenges hold you back anymore. Some of you are about to start a brand new project which could be exciting but try to keep the momentum going till completion. Make sure you manage your finances well. At work, you may jump to conclusions before looking into the finer details. Think, investigate and dig deep before taking any decisions in your career. You will be channeling a lot of emotional energy, in your personal life. Don’t be afraid of staying in touch with your feelings. Some of you could offer your cup of love to a new romantic partner. Existing relationships will deepen and thrive.

Ace of Wands |

Taurus:

Energetically, this could be a chaotic week with unexpected changes and confusion. A lot of new beginnings are being ushered into your life. You are going to be full of enthusiasm but it is important to surrender to the divine and accept all the changes with humility and grace. You will have the opportunity to shed your old skin and lay a solid new foundation in your life. Some of you shall get to be in a position of authority and will have the power to take significant decisions in your organization or work setup. Love is also on the cards but you need to be more practical and prudent when taking decisions in this area of your life.

Seven of Cups |

Gemini:

The Sun card is bringing bright new beginnings into your life. There is a lot of clarity coming your way. Get ready to put down your burdens and responsibilities. Focus your energy on celebrating all the great things life has to offer. It is time to get rid of all the creative blocks that you have been facing. This is an excellent period to create with intent and deliberation which means that manifestations are possible and you must channelize energy towards bringing your ideas to life. When it comes to your personal life, work through your feelings instead of brushing them under the carpet. Relationships and partnerships are highlighted during this time.

The Sun |

Cancer:

This week your past may come revisiting. As a Cancerian, it is easy to get lost on a trip down memory lane. It is ok to reminisce but avoid getting stuck in that energy or taking decisions based on past influences. The actual truth may differ from the romanticized version of your memories. This period asks you to stand up and fight in the present moment. Some of you need to open yourself up to savor the joy and bliss life currently has on offer. You are asked to cut through any confusion and challenges with a logical, practical and straight forward approach. If required, you need to change your original plan and pivot to something that works better at this time.

Four of Pentacles |

Leo:

This week there could be some confusion around decision making. Some of you may be afraid to come out of your shell to take a risk. Try to believe in your luck and stay open to infinite possibilities. Choose an option that feels exciting and sparks joy in you. Your intuition is going to be strong during this period and you are asked to pay attention to your dreams and other synchronicities. This is also a good time to reflect and meditate. There could be a need to pay attention to your mental and physical health. Some Leo’s need to start a new fitness routine and watch their diet.

Two of Wands |

Virgo:

Energetic and exciting times are here, Dear Virgo. Some of you will be presented with a new project or offer which will inspire and bring out your passionate side. You will have to juggle multiple responsibilities this week. However, be careful that you do not leave your old and existing projects half done in the pursuit of something new. Your intuition is going to be strong during this period. It is time to clear out the clutter from your home and pick up a new skill or hobby. In your personal life, you are asked to relax and be patient. Avoid letting your passionate nature overwhelm people close to you.

Ace of Wands |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this is going to be an emotionally difficult week. Some of you could get affected by the revelation of a truth, heart-break or health issue. It is time to address some of the difficult emotions that are going to surface during this period. You may feel anxious and this could affect the quality of your sleep. Trust your instincts. You are approaching the end of a tough cycle and you can expect a renewal in your energy soon. Make time for self-love and pampering. When it comes to love and personal relationships, exercise patience. Make sure you give and take enough space with close loved ones.

Ten of Swords |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpios, this week you may feel like executing many tasks but things may not move beyond the planning stage. You could start getting bored at the slow moving pace of work and life. Some of you have not yet taken an important decision and are waiting since a long time to take that next step. You are asked to remain positive and avoid saying things that could potentially create trouble. Keep an open mind and be prepared to show your talents to the world once the time is right. Some of you may also decide to take an important step in an existing relationship. However, remember that patience is the key this week.

Two of Pentacles |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarians, this week your career will come into focus and there could a need to initiate changes in this area. Some of you may have to learn a new skill or try a different approach in the way you carry out your tasks. Hard-work and consistency shall be needed. This phase may also invite a lot of calls, texts, mails and messages. Try to maintain your balance through discipline and analytical thinking. Plan things in advance so you remain in control of the situation. A personal issue is going to be resolved soon. However, you may still need a lot of time and space to process things. Don’t hesitate to help your loved ones, in-case they need kind of support during this period.

Eight of Pentacles |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week you are channeling ‘Boss’ and ‘Leadership’ energy. Your creative thinking and problem solving ability can bring amazing results. You will aim to act quickly and push other people to get to work done. In your haste, you may turn impatient and arrogant. Mind your words and temper during this period. Be mindful, that your need to be ‘Right’ will lead to arguments. Hence, wait and watch before saying things. Have faith and trust in yourself and the people around you. Beware of over-indulgence in food, drinks and other activities. Travel is also indicated in the cards during this period.

The Devil |

Aquarius:

This week you will go through an emotional awakening. There shall be a need to dive deep into your feelings and understand the depth of your inner world. Some of you will draw boundaries with your loved ones and retreat into a quiet and peaceful state. Your level of self-love will be on the rise. Hence, you may feel like indulging in good food, drinks, pampering and taking care of your needs. At work, you will reap the rewards of previously invested hard-work. Take a break if required and enjoy this beautiful feeling of getting in touch with your intuition and inner-self.

King of Cups |

Pisces:

This week you may feel overwhelmed by all the options and possibilities. You could also be dealing with a competitive or chaotic environment. Take some time out to think, reflect and analyze the options before letting your feelings get the better of you. Avoid confrontations and use a diplomatic approach to calm everyone. This week you will be able to release a lot of blocks from your path and get rid of old energy with a logical and practical approach to things. Your personal and romantic life will see a positive win-win outcome and it will be like a silver lining among all the chaos.

Seven of Cups |

Deck- White Sage Tarot