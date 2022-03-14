Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot card reading from March 14 to March 20, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

You maybe presented with a new job or financial opportunity. This opportunity maybe exactly to your liking. There will be much work coming your way which will help you learn new skills. Time to start believing in the abundance mindset even if you are tested. You will be starting a new journey, hence patience is the key.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Devil

There is a need to cut down on indulgence and bad habits. Identify addictive patterns and try to correct them. This maybe related to food & drinks, improper work life balance, sensual pleasures. Slowly and steadily you will have to build resistance to behaviours which are no longer serving you.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Death

You shall face major unforeseen changes in your life. These changes shall be quick and karmic in nature. No need to be afraid of; the Death card, as it indicates changes which are good in the long term. This reset button will help you work through your fears. Avoid quick and knee jerk reactions. Turn to the divine energies to help you remain stable and grounded during this period.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: 2 of Cups

Love will feature very strongly for you this week! You shall be approached by a suitor or you will formalize an existing relationship. However, it is important to note that there are some adjustments required from both the ends. Make sure that communication is free flowing and you do not get carried away by emotions alone. For others, this is a period for rest recuperation and healing your inner self. A vacation may help you unwind.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 9 of Swords

You maybe plagued by anxiety, stress or worry. This however, is something you can get out of by practicing better mindfulness and reaching out to family and friends for support. Restful sleep is a must during this week. Focus on improving your day to day schedule and pampering yourself. Have faith that this period shall pass.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: The Tower

Sudden unprecedented changes shall leave you clueless. You may feel stuck, especially in financial matters. Embrace this period of uncertainty and do not let your past dictate your current thinking. You will confidently shine through all the ups and downs this week.

Libra:

Tarot Card: The Lovers

There is a passionate new beginning in a new love relationship or a new venture. You will feel carefree and elated! Time to be open and say what is on your mind. Make sure you set healthy boundaries with those around you. If you have to make a choice, choose with your heart. It is possible that you will travel or you should plan to travel soon.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The Moon

This week shall be emotional for you. Take a step back if you sense that you are getting overwhelmed by your feelings. This is a good time to journal and write down your thoughts. Pay attention to your dreams. You have many ideas waiting to be executed. Plan them out well. There is a need to trust your instincts and to believe that you are good enough!

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: 6 of Wands

You will be victorious this week! After much struggles you will emerge as a winner. People will take notice of you and appreciate your work. You deserve to bask in the glory of a job well done. If things were stuck, they will start moving swiftly. Don’t forget to be compassionate to the needs of others.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 4 of Pentacles

You will be cautious and closed off this week. You will prefer to wait and watch everything from the shadows. This approach might help you as the answers you seek are going to be unveiled soon. You will also hold on tightly to your finances. Try to remain open to your loved ones who will offer their love and support to you.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 7 of Wands

This shall be a challenging week. However, you will manage to shine through it all. You will be pulled in many directions. There will be many unforeseen changes and factors which will need your attention. You are expected to stand your ground firmly and maintain equilibrium through it all. You may even start to enjoy these challenges after a point!

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

You will be full of enthusiasm and energy this week. You will have the opportunity to learn something new which will lead to the development of fresh ideas. Even though you maybe a novice at something, know your worth and enjoy the process of learning and improving with each step.

Deck - White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:00 AM IST