Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from June 5th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

This week you are going to experience a lot of sudden changes in your life. The advice is to sit back, relax, wait and allow the changes to occur at their own pace. Some of you will now clearly see the truth behind things. Take time to breathe out, stay rooted and grounded in reality. Try to work with soil and plants. You could decide to spend more time at home. It is a good period to indulge in food, drinks, clothing and other experiences within your means. Your finances are also going to go through a transformation. In your personal life, people will seek your companionship but you may decide to get choosy about the people that you entertain.

Nine of Pentacles |

Taurus:

This week brings a lot of uncertainty and choices. You may feel non-committal. True courage shall be in accepting uncertainty and moving ahead. This phase brings flexibility, however, you will find it difficult to establish anything concrete right now. Some of you may start feeling the discomfort of carrying too many responsibilities. It is time to find a better balance in your life. Pay attention to your health and address any aches and pains that may manifest at this time. This is an excellent period to focus on building your physical health and healing existing conditions. Travel is on the cards, especially with loved ones.

Two of Swords |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, it is time to move beyond your usual patterns and try to bring discipline into your life. You shall be brimming with ideas and creative self-expression but it will be channelized better with proper scheduling. Your patience is going to be tested during this period. You shall be able to incorporate changes slowly and steadily. Work through your fears around bringing change into your life. Don’t be afraid of saying what is on your mind. It is a good time to learn something new. Overall, this is a fairly auspicious period. Make good use of the financial opportunities coming your way.

Page of Pentacles |

Cancer:

This week you are ending a tough cycle. However, you still need to beware of snapping at people and letting your temper get the better of you. In your defense, you may come across people who shall instigate your irritability through competitiveness or petty behavior. If you keep that aside, this period brings with it the opportunity to shine! All sorts of abundance shall be yours. There is much healing coming your way. Trust the Universe and embrace the energy of peace. Travel shall be favorable. Don’t be afraid of acknowledging and expressing your feelings without hesitation. You may experience intense physical chemistry with your partner.

Five of Swords |

Leo:

This week you may feel shaken to your foundations. Expect a rebirth of sorts where you will have to leave your past behind. You will get a clean slate to start new things, hence, be open to infinite new possibilities. This period shall require a lot of patience from your end. Don’t let any of the rapid changes impact your self-esteem and faith. Some of you may have a profound spiritual experience. Connect with your inner self through meditation or quiet reflection. Solitude shall help you process your feelings in a better manner. Use grounding techniques to calm yourself. Some of you will get in touch with a mentor, teacher, counsellor, consultant, occult practitioner for advice.

The Tower |

Virgo:

This week you are coming into your element. You will feel more comfortable in your skin and you will know exactly what you desire. The energy is rooted and grounded. Some of you will need a little excitement in your life. Mundane and regular work will create boredom. Don’t let your past hold you back. It is a good time to explore and try new things. Higher education, travel, philosophy and experiments are favored during this period. You will also be able to connect with your spiritual side and it will help you manifest great things. Some of you may decide to confess your feelings to a loved one or someone might express their romantic feelings towards you.

Queen of Pentacles |

Libra:

This week brings friendship and celebration. This period brings an opportunity for a wish to be fulfilled. There shall be positive new beginnings in your personal life. Eat, drink, and try to keep things light and fun. Socialize and mingle around with people. Show the world the real you and use your Libra charm to get ahead. Let the discomfort of last couple of weeks die down. Trust all will be well. Be fearless and bold in your approach. It is time to invest your money for the long term. Manage your financial portfolio well and you will see your wealth grow. Make the most of this auspicious week.

Three of Cups |

Scorpio:

This week you are going to be in a hurry to get things done. Your impatience and brashness could cause disagreements. Hence, try to slow down and watch your words. This is going to be a productive week at work. You will be able to accomplish much with a steady and methodical approach. Keep your mind and thought process crystal clear. Try to find an outlet to let your frustrations out. Take time to rest at regular intervals. Travel shall be favorable during this period. There is much healing that needs to happen in your personal and emotional life. Try to leave your past behind and focus on your present.

Knight of Swords |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, you are going to be confident, courageous yet emotionally mature and sensitive in your approach this week. You have shown a lot of strength and will continue to do so in the coming period. Look at the bigger picture. Take decisions and move ahead firmly. Freedom is yours during this period. Your ambitious nature will bring many responsibilities. Make sure that you delegate efficiently and share your workload with others. Those who have been stuck in some problems will receive information or advice from a friend or professional which will help them. Your personal life is going to be very emotionally fulfilling and you will see many positive changes in this area. There could be an opportunity to attend a celebration or a party.

Queen of Cups |

Capricorn:

You are going to have some strong epiphanies this week. The doors to love, freedom and abundance shall open up during this period. Your energy and vitality will return and you can bask in the joy of fulfilment. Make sure you remain humble and grounded. You will have more than one opportunity coming your way and you will feel spoilt for choice. Let your spirit guides/Inner-self/ God lead you and help you take the appropriate decision. You are going to see things clearly hence trust your intuition. The prospects in your personal life will make you feel very confident. Stay open to receiving love and affection. Make the most of this auspicious period.

Judgement |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this is going to be a very steady and stable week. Your focus and attention shall be on your career and finances. Some of you are going to be presented with a new job or career opportunity. You may also turn your attention to creating more wealth for yourself. Be proud of all your achievements. Some of you will also have the backing and support of a teacher or mentor. This is going to be an emotionally content period. Singles could meet someone special. You are going to feel supported by your loved ones. Your home is going to be your sanctuary. It is an auspicious period for those looking for a new home or property.

Ace of Pentacles |

Pisces:

This week you are going to be full of energy and enthusiasm. You will be in a hurry to create many new things. However, your dreams need a solid plan. You need to channelize and control your creativity into the right medium or you will end up wasting energy and resources. Try to keep your self-esteem high. Some of you could feel discomfort due to a burnout or health issues. It is time for you to pay close attention to your physical health. You may have to go through a complete transformation to come back into shape. Singles could meet someone special and attractive. Make sure you get to know the person slowly and steadily.

Knight of Cups |

