Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from July 18th to July 24th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: The Empress

There is much opportunity for abundance, this week. The focus will shift to expansion of your finances. You may have to try something new or learn a new skill to attract more financial prosperity. It is important that you take a risk or a big step and keep aside fear. Be independent of others opinions and thoughts. Do what makes you feel true and authentic to your inner self.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

You will have incredible about of energy and ideas this week, Dear Taureans. You will be strong, firm, bossy and pushy during this period. Some options/opportunities and people have not been up-to the mark and you will take matters into your own hands to initiate change. You will also be setting healthy boundaries with those around you. There may-be opportunities to socialize, utilize these opportunities to network and use your friend circle to your advantage.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Four of Swords

This is a week to channel calm and restful energy. Slow down a little to catch up on sleep. Remind yourself that you shall not miss out on anything by catching a break.

Those who have been facing health issues will see healing and recuperation. Use this period to plan your next few steps. You have the potential to come up with a strategy which will help you make long term financial gains and lay the foundation to a solid future.

Cancer: Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

There are many powerful changes occurring in your life currently and these will have a lasting impact. The cards advice you to wait it out while the changes are underway and not take any drastic steps or measures during this period. You may soon have to lay a completely new foundation in some area of your life. You could get support from your loved ones in the meantime. The answers will reach you, until then “trust in the process”.

Leo: Tarot Card: Justice

This week, it’s about finding the right work-life balance. Draw clear and firm boundaries at work and in your personal life, such that, you get the time and space you require to revitalize. Some Leos could opt for a short break, vacation or pampering session. This is also a good time to visualize your long term future, keeping in mind all the lessons from your past experiences.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

You will be mentally sharp and restless. Pay extra attention to your anger and speech during this period. You will feel like you are in a hurry to complete all your tasks and you will not let anyone get in the way of your goals. Your energy may seem particularly bossy, yet people shall approach you for advice and you will be able to find win-win solutions, if you apply your mind well. There is much abundance this week, hence, trust yourself if there are any unexpected changes.

Libra: Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

There are powerful changes coming to your work and finances. You have learnt a lot from your past experiences and picked up a lot of skills required to be successful at your job. It is time to ‘believe’ in your capability as you move ahead in your career. Beware of a skewed work/life balance. Some Libras need to be careful of addictive habits and patterns.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Three of Wands

You may be awaiting something, especially in the area of travel and it could get delayed. This situation asks for patience. The focus this week will shift to love and family. Singles could meet someone new and exciting. You may have to take a deep dive into your emotions this week. However, you are more interested in finding practical solutions to things which require emotional intelligence and maturity.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

You shall be in your element this week Saggis! There is much energy and inspiration to start new projects and work on new ideas. You will be bold, creative, impatient and slightly hot headed. You shall also let go off of control and boundaries, beware of going too rogue. Your connection with your loved ones will improve. There shall be much passion and attraction in romantic relationships.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: The Tower

There shall be a fiery climax to some situation and the shaky foundation shall collapse. These karmic changes shall not be within your control, yet you shall try to hold onto old patterns and habits. It is in your best interest to embrace change as it is going to bring great results in the near future. Seek comfort and support from your loved ones during this period of doubt.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

This week you are asked to reduce your workload and responsibilities by escaping certain tasks if required. You may have to be sneaky and strategic to avoid existing or additional work. This is a good time to rest and track your progress. Take care of your possessions and belongings. Otherwise, this is a rather content and lucky week on most fronts.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, this is a highly auspicious week for your family-ties and finances. You will bring much love to a difficult situation in your personal relationships and there shall be much healing in this regard. Love is all around you this week. On the work front you may face some minor blocks. You need to take special care of your health.

