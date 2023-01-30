Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from January 30th 2023 to February 5th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

It is time to point your attention towards creating and building your financial wealth. Plan and manage your long term savings. Some of you are going to close an important chapter in your life and you shall be pushed to choose a new path. Trust all will be well even through all the changes. Try to remain calm as your temper could be on the edge this week. Some could face health related challenges which will need special care. Your independence will be of utmost importance to you during this period. However, seek and take help from close loved ones.

Seven of Pentacles |

Taurus:

Your commitment towards your goals will be challenged by a waiting period. Even if there is improvement in your situation it may not be enough for you. Be realistic in your expectations. Try to take one step at a time in the direction of your choice. Watch your words as your honesty could hurt others. It is a good time to catch up on rest and recuperation this week. Turn your focus to things that make you feel secure and at home. Indulging in some old traditions, childhood comfort food or connecting with old friends will help.

Three of Wands |

Gemini:

Dear Geminis, you will have immense clarity of thought this week. It will help you take a decision which will lead to major shifts in your life. Most of you will trust the Universe and begin to laying a solid foundation to your future. Some people may oppose your views but you shall back yourself like never before. Those suffering from any health issues will see healing. This shall be an excellent period for those seeking a romantic relationship and your relations with your existing partners will see major improvement. Travel is very favorable during this time.

The Lovers |

Cancer:

This week focus on improving your daily habits and patterns slowly and steadily. Changes are going to be hard to incorporate during this period. However, a shift in your approach will guarantee you a rebirth of sorts and certainly better results. Making and keeping money is definitely going to be on your mind. You are going to feel emotionally charged, it is important that you work through your feelings instead of brushing them aside. Work and personal partnerships will be very favorable this during this period.

Page of Pentacles |

Leo:

There is a brand new beginning coming your way. You are going to see swift and unexpected change this week. You will show determination and courage when it comes to sticking to your path and goals. Give yourself credit for showing patience through a confusing and uncertain period. Lean into things that feel easy and comfortable. Look for people who are compatible with you and collaborate with them. Together you will grow and thrive. Engage with family and friends who truly understand you. Let your guard down and explore what you have in common.

Knight of Swords |

Virgo:

This week Virgos are going to shine! It is time to go wild with your expectations and ambition. Brace yourself for major and swift changes. You will finally receive favorable results that you have been waiting to hear. This is going to be a busy period full of activities hence it will be important to find time to retreat and rest from time to time. Any previous blocks in communication will be removed. Make the most of this positive period. This is also an excellent week to travel and explore new places.

Wheel of Fortune |

Libra:

This week you are going to be highly ambitious and in a mood to achieve your goals no matter what. Try to remain humble in your speech and approach during this period. Listen and accept help/invitations to collaborate with others. Your spirit- guides/Universe/Higher self will show you the path. Some of you could participate in a party or celebration of sorts. This occasion may have to do with your close friends and family. Some of you may have the opportunity to meet a new romantic partner. Those in existing relationships will start appreciating your partners even more.

Four of Wands |

Scorpio:

You are going to cut through any hardships or blocks in your path this week with your clarity of thought. You will not let anything stand in the way of your goals. Alliances and collaborations will help you get faster towards success. Make sure that you remain practical and logical in your solutions instead of getting emotional. It is also a good time to enjoy the good things life has to offer and indulge in high quality food, self-care, pampering salon visits and shopping. Be open to receiving a lot of love and comfort from your close family and friends.

Ace of Swords |

Sagittarius:

This is going to be a busy but victorious period. You may achieve an important milestone and get the appreciation of those around you. It is time to release your talents, abilities and gifts for the world to see. Keep your emotions in check and take a step back when you feel like you are going to lose your temper. Be compassionate with others. The most important feature this week shall be your finances. Focus on creating and saving your money for the long term. Invest your time and resources in what you value. Pay attention to your physical health and nurture your body.

Seven of Pentacles |

Capricorn:

This week you may feel a little insecure and anxious. It will make you rush into things without completely thinking about the outcome. Your passions could be interpreted as hotheadedness, hence, it is best to wait and watch. This period will test your patience and courage. Balance out this energy by turning to your spiritual side or practicing ground techniques. It is a good time to collaborate and work with others as a team. Ensure that your precious belongings are kept safe.

Seven of Swords |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this week mind your temper and try to remain as calm and collected as possible till you have all the details in hand. It is time to investigate and get to the bottom of things before jumping to conclusions. Focus on strategizing and then taking action. Let go of your insecurities and doubts. Some of you may face a slight financial crunch and are in need to plan them in a better fashion. You are going to be romantic and emotional in your personal life. Don’t be afraid of expressing yourself freely.

Five of Swords |

Pisces:

There are major unexpected changes coming your way this week and you are going to blossom into a completely new version of yourself. Trust the Universe through this period of change. You will be successful at something and people will take notice of your energy upgrade. Your ability for clear thinking and communication skills will be appreciated. Bask in your achievements and celebrate your happiness with your close companions. Make the most of this positive period.

Six of Wands |

