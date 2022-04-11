Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from April 11 to April 17, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You will take it a little easy this week. It is time to slow down and re-evaluate your personal goals and set fresh intentions for the coming months. Plans things out well. There is a lot of positivity and magic in the air for you. You will be intuitive, romantic, emotional, understanding yet moody during this period.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Tower

Dear Taurus, the tower energy continues for you. There are many changes happening in your immediate environment and it is leaving you emotional and full of doubts. You may question yourself a lot and maybe afraid of all the uncertainty. However, note that some karmic changes are going to bring better energy into your life which you will appreciate after a few months. It is time to tap into your spiritual and intuitive side.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 10 of Wands

You maybe stressed about additional responsibilities and work being handed over to you. You will start liking some of the tasks given to you. Career will be a focus this week. Step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Learn some new skills or polish an existing talent. You are poised to take a leadership role in the near future which will ensure abundance in the long run.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: 3 of Cups

Finally! This is a week where you are meant to have fun and a good time! Meet your friends, connect with family and colleagues. You may celebrate some event or milestone which was stuck since a long time. Divine timing will ensure that most of your tasks will fall into place. This is an abundant and exciting period and you must make the most of it.

Leo:

Tarot Card: The Magician

This could be the beginning of an exciting period. Especially, pertaining to finances and practical matters. When it comes to Manifesting, make sure that you believe wholeheartedly that you deserve the Abundance coming your way. Doubts could creep in and it may throw you off balance. The advice is to stay optimistic and curious like a teen/youngster. ‘Stay hungry Stay foolish’, as they say.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 3 of Cups

This is an excellent week for you Virgo! Great time to celebrate with your family, friends and colleagues! It almost feels like a rebirth of sorts. Time to lay a solid foundation to an exciting new future. No one understands the words “Execute”, “Build” and “future” better than Virgos. There is much financial abundance coming your way. Your relationships will stabilize and improve. Express your feelings freely and do not hesitate to speak what is on your mind.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

If you have been praying for new ideas and a breakthrough, it is here! Past few weeks may have been challenging but that is about to change soon. It is time to get out of the reflective zone. Stop doubting your capabilities. There is much hope and healing coming your way this week. If you have been spending a lot of time by yourself, it is time to connect with other people and recharge your energy.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

This is a very exciting week full of ideas. Matters of love and romance may come into focus. Singles could meet someone new and existing relationships will turn more passionate.Relationships in the family will improve. Some may experience a celebration soon. It is also time to clear out the clutter. Leave your past behind.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Overall, this is a highly favourable week. There is a quiet confidence around you, Saggis. You will be in your true element and there shall be a lot of creative energy pushing you forward. Your strength has come from self-acceptance and embracing your authentic self. Others may look upto you and seek your advice. Finances and family matters will improve. Some may experience a celebration. If life has been hectic recently, take a short break.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

You are going to channel calm, peaceful and grounded energy this week. You shall be in your comfortable Earth element. Home will take center stage. This week shall be about pampering yourself, taking care of your appearance, journaling, taking some time off to relax and rejuvenate. This slow energy will in-fact help you come up with good ideas and plans.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 2 of Pentacles

You will take the lead on handling multiple responsibilities this week. It is best that you break down tasks into smaller chunks instead of dealing with them head on. Do not doubt your ability at multitasking. Your connection with loved ones will improve. It is time to channel compassion and love in your close relations. Let your intuition guide you when it comes to navigating emotional matters.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

You are asked to channel calm and grounded energy this week. You maybe required to handle multiple responsibilities at work and home. It is important to keep your emotions in check. You may face some creative blocks, however, remember you will have the support of your family and friends. Romantic love will be in the air for some of you.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST