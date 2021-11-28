Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from November 28 to December 4 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 4 of Cups (chalices)

Don’t allow boredom to invade your space for this week; that is exactly what you need to steer clear of. If you are blessed with too much, then try passing on what is being offered to you to someone in need instead of completely ignoring it. This is not a good week to make new commitments.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: 9 of Swords (athames)

Sleepless nights coupled with added pressure at work, watch out for yourself this week. Be kind and gentle and practice the art of self-forgiveness. Sometimes you just have to stand tall and brave all the storms on your own, but there are also times when one will do a little better with some help. Don’t hesitate to ask for it.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 3 of Swords (athames)

Those in a romantic relationship need to be careful as there are chances of a heartbreak. Try and be especially kind to yourself and your loved ones. Pain and its aftermath are not an easy thing to deal with, but this too shall pass. Work-wise, don’t allow people to take undue advantage of you.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Judgement (harvest)

Have you been meaning to call someone to express your feelings or simply expecting news that will change your life? Well, this week holds the key to the suspense that has been dominating your mind for quite some time. If you get a chance out of the blue to do something you love, grab it with both hands!

Leo:

Tarot Card: King of Wands

An older male will play an important role in your life this week. It could be your father, boss or teacher. Pay close attention to what this person has to say. You will be bubbling with the strangest of ideas this week, so don’t forget to jot them down somewhere. They might not make sense to you now but will do in the future.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 2 of Cups (chalices)

Love is in the air. The sweet, melodious kind that will sweep you off your feet. Those who are single might bump into someone special. At work, expect a promotion or praise from your superiors. You will take extra special care of your appearance this week. Those already in a relationship will take it one level forward.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 4 of Swords (athames)

Rest and rejuvenate this week, for you have been working way too hard. Go inwards and meditate too. Silence your mind of all the self-doubt that has been piling up for quite some time now. You might feel the urge to change your job, but the time is just not right yet. Stay hydrated and avoid lifting heavy things.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The Sun

Have you heard of the saying, “Make hay while the sun shines?” Well, this is exactly what you need to do this week. Network like there is no tomorrow, even if it’s online. New opportunities can arise, provided you put in the effort required. Students giving exams can expect excellent results if they have studied smartly. Travel plans can be made.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: The Empress (the earth mother)

Surround yourself with your loved ones as you get ready to begin a wonderful new chapter in your life. Take slow but steady steps towards that which is yours, and know that your prayers have been answered. Your colleagues will make it a bit easier for you at work as they will be extra helpful and supportive.

It’s your Birthday week: Let the celebrations begin! It is your special day, and you need to live it to the fullest.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Not the best time to start a new venture as the energy this week is very stagnant. Stability will come from unexpected quarters. Always remember, if it is too good to be true, then stay away from it. Finances and money matters can be a bit problematic, so watch where you spend your money.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 6 of Pentacles

This is the week to be generous and loving towards others. It is time to be kind and give back what others have so lovingly given you. Take stock of your blessings. Work-wise, it will be a balanced week with new learning experiences. Balance is the key for you this week. Always remember, your good deeds will never go in vain.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: The Devil (Nature)

Surrounded by many temptations, this week, be careful with who you choose to spend time with. Remember, toxic energy will never be beneficial no matter how good things look on the exterior. Work-wise, do not agree to do something of which you have no knowledge in hopes of impressing your seniors, for it will backfire.

Deck used for divination: The Green Witch Tarot

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:52 AM IST