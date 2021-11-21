Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from November 21 to November 27 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 9 of Swords

A stressful week lies ahead for you. Try not to overthink things and keep your mind free of all worries. Keep an eye out for flaky friends. Your sleep cycle will be erratic. Take good care of your health and avoid toxic people. The key to success this week is to stay focused and complete all assignments on time.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: 4 of Cups

Emotionally bored, you crave excitement. From an outsider’s perspective, you seem to have it all, but only you know what lacks. Turn to your loved ones for support and start practising the art of gratitude. Try to develop a new hobby and use the time you have to hone your skills.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 10 of Swords

A cycle ends, another chapter begins. Trust the universe that what you have lost has served its purpose for you and that new beginnings await on the horizon. You need to ace your networking game. Try to go out more and meet people. Even at your lowest lows, know that you are loved, and this too shall pass.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Are you swiping right a lot on dating apps these days? Slow down! Take it one step at a time. Workwise you are brimming with many ideas, but you will have to find the right person who understands your thought process to get it through. You will work hard and party harder.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 3 of Cups

Have you been so busy working that you haven’t given time to your family and friends? Try to strike a balance between your work and personal life. Go out shopping, chill with your favourite people and spend time doing things you absolutely love. Avoid outside food and eat homemade food as much as possible this week.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 5 of Cups

An emotional setback might take place. Instead of getting consumed by what you no longer have, look at the gift of love that you hold within. Take care of your eye health and also drink lots of water. Office politics might confuse you, but your best bet is to let your work do the talking.

Libra:

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Financial stability will finally knock on your door. A business idea you had will find an investor or an older male will guide you to the right people. Take good care of your parents, especially your father. It is time you got yourself a new wardrobe. Get rid of old patterns and embrace the latest trends.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The Emperor

You are your own boss, and this week you will shine. Take note that your hard work and dedication will finally reap the right results. People who underestimated you are going to be in for a huge surprise. Your love life needs a little bit of care and attention. Singles need to pull their socks up because the competition is heating up.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: 9 of Pentacles

Independence is what drives you, and that is what your week ahead will bring you. Know that not everyone will be on board to travel with you, but when has that stopped you from pursuing your dreams? A true fashionista, this week will see you experiment with your look. Enjoy every moment of your freedom.

It’s your Birthday week: A quiet celebration with your closest pals will be an ideal way to ring in your special day. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Your inner fire and passion will reach their maximum potential. You will be very active on the dating scene this week. Not only will you meet many people, but you will also be a leader when it comes to pitching ideas on behalf of others. Those in digital media might get new opportunities. Music will be your soul food.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Victory smells sweet, and this week you will rise like a phoenix and claim what is yours. The universe and everything around it will give it to you on a silver platter. Then the choice will be yours whether you wish to keep it or explore a new avenue. Travel is very likely. Plan a vacation in your free time.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 6 of Swords

Moving on from a painful and draining situation is the bravest thing to do. You have finally mustered up the courage to take stock of the situation and walk away with your head held high. Embrace the pain and the lesson you learnt. Work wise, you might resign or get a very lucrative job opportunity.

Deck used for divination: Radiant Wise Spirit Tarot

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:58 AM IST