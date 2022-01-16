Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from January 16 to January 22, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 6 of Swords

Emotional heaviness will make you realise what serves you for your highest good and what doesn't. It is okay to move away from toxic people or situations that drain you. Some of you might go through a break-up with your partner, while some may resign from jobs. Lean on to those you trust, for this too shall pass.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: 4 of Cups

If you do not channel your energy in the right way this week, you will end up being too bored with everything around you. Those already in a relationship might get asked out by another person. Some of you need to check if you are overdrinking. Learn to share what you have in abundance with those who don't have anything.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Finally! A positive card for you after ages! Travel plans, even if local, might be made. A thing that had disturbed you for a while will get resolved. Your family will nurture you to be your best. If there are plans for a get-together, you will end up being the star of the evening.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: 2 of Pentacles

There is a saying penny wise but pound foolish, and that applies to you this week. It is okay to be generous but not a show-off. In order to be seen in a certain way by certain people, you could overspend, which is not a good idea this week. Stay cautious about health matters.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 5 of Swords

Do you feel like you have won a battle of wits? Have you gotten what you wanted, even if it was by unfair means? Or do you feel wronged or cornered by someone? This week will be a time of reflection and contemplation about how really right your decision was. At work, you might gain an upper hand in a situation.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You will turn towards yourself and avoid people this week. Meditation is the key to taking stock of the situation. Despite your steely resolve to stay away from the hustle-bustle, those seeking answers to some burning questions will turn towards you for guidance. Please do not disappoint them.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 5 of Cups

An emotionally heavy week, you will have to get over the grief within you. Be it a loved one who recently passed away or a pet, try to think fondly about them. Light a candle, say a prayer in their loving memory. Also, know that you did all you could in terms of saving a friendship from breaking apart.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: 8 of Wands

This week will be a very powerful one for you. A new job, a new romantic journey, or simply enjoying talking with your favourite people will make you joyful. Use the Internet to make professional connections. Travel is likely, so quit being lazy and prepare for a new adventurous life journey!

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: 7 of Swords

Has someone stolen your credit at work or a loved one betrayed you? Or are you trying to steal the limelight from someone more deserving than you? These are the questions you have to force yourself to face and answer honestly. Be careful of your belongings and do not leave your gadgets or important things unattended.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Too might right-swiping on dating apps? It is time for you to look into the mirror and see what damage these meaningless flings are causing you and the hurt and pain you are causing others by your not so stable intentions. A rough week for relationships; buckle up for it will be a bumpy ride.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Your heart is full of so much love it will overflow. Singles might get introduced to someone special. Those already in a relationship will nurture their loved ones with the abundance of true love. You may also end up getting a raise or a new job offer— all in all, an excellent week for you.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 9 of Wands

Throw away all your worries as they might lead to health issues. Avoid lifting anything heavy. Pay special attention to your bone and joint health. Work-wise, say no to tasks which you know you won't enjoy. If possible, take some time off to do things that you love. Avoid people who make you feel underconfident.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:10 AM IST