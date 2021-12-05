Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from December 5 to December 11 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Sometimes when routine takes over your life, a shift in perspective is needed. While most won’t agree to what you desire, you will get a refreshed take on something that has otherwise been so mundane. This week you might have to sacrifice what is precious to you for a higher purpose. For example, you might have to give your time which you otherwise prefer to spend with your friends to a family gathering or office meeting.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: 3 of Swords

Be careful; else, you might end up with a broken heart. Avoid arguments with loved ones. This week, take it slow, even at your workplace. Amidst all the emotional turmoil, don’t neglect your health. In fact, go out of your way to pamper yourself and do the things you love. Eat properly and stay hydrated.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Magician

It seems like; finally, things will start falling in place for you. A great week for those looking into real estate or investing in stock markets. You will realise that you are blessed with many talents, and you will begin to hone your skills to utilise them to their maximum potential. Your hard work will pay off as you will receive appreciation from unexpected quarters.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: King of Swords

The truths you say might hurt others, but it is best that you call a spade a spade. A good week for making strategic business decisions. Those interested in higher education must take the plunge. You will be in no mood to tolerate anything below average but be kind to those who aren’t blessed with the same intelligent acumen and vision as you are.

Leo:

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

With a heart full of love and compassion, you will receive it tenfold and march ahead through the week. A rollercoaster of emotions awaits you. Pay attention to your intuition as it will guide you through stressful moments. A close family member is likely to reveal hidden secrets. Workwise you won’t pay much attention, so make sure you complete your tasks on time.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

This week it is all about learning and educating yourself. You will find yourself reading a lot of books or watching interesting documentaries. Some of you might enrol for a diploma course or learn new things online. You might also get interested in arts and crafts. Professionally expect to be on the receiving end for silly mistakes you will make, so double check before sending your work to your superiors.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Financial decisions need to be taken with caution. Do not give or take any kind of loans. Workwise, too much will be expected from you, so you will have to pull up your socks. This is not the time to be lazy or dependent on others. On the personal front, you might deal with unpleasant surprises. Make a list of to-do things to avoid confusion.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Love in all its glory will knock you off your feet this week. Those who are single might indulge in flirting. This is a great time for new opportunities, so keep your eyes open and listen to your gut feeling when it comes to work. You will make a few plans regarding the future so think things through carefully before finalising them.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Justice

Those expecting any legal outcomes in disputes might finally get the green light in their favour. Professionally, you will be in the midst of office politics as well as a few misunderstandings. A person you trust might use your secrets against you. Be careful of underestimating those who are in an inferior position to you. A new karmic cycle will begin.

It’s your Birthday week: You will have a quiet celebration with your loved ones. Problems come and go, but it’s your inner strength that will help you move past them.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 4 of Cups

With so much happening, all of a sudden, you will find yourself receiving much more emotionally than you anticipated. This will result in you feeling bored. It is best for you to focus on your work and not neglect your gifts. At work, you will find yourself not enjoying what you have been asked to do and instead crave to do what your colleagues are doing.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 5 of Swords

A tricky week for you. It can either go very good or not so good for you. Try not to interfere in the problems of others. Keep to yourself and avoid conflicts at all costs. It is you against the world, so either you put up a well-planned fight or bac off before you end up getting hurt. Stay away from toxic people and energy vampires.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 4 of Swords

You have reached a point of exhaustion due to working so much. Take a step back and relax for a bit. Your health might get affected if you continue to put your body through a nonstop overdrive. Sleep is what is required most, and also a good and healthy diet to restore your energy levels. A day at the spa might benefit you a lot.

Deck used for divination: Radiant Wise Spirit

