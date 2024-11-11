Weekly Tarot Prediction: From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading From November 11 To 17, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Unsplash

From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages

Akshata Khanolkar

Aries: Knight of Cups

Dear Aries, this week you shall be more sentimental than usual. An emotional situation could make you tense and indecisive. You are advised to speak to your friends or loved ones and seek their support. Do not let your pride get in the way. Track down your fears, desires and identify your blocks. Expand your reach and vision. It is ok to change directions and take a little detour. Step into your power and overcome your challenges using that Aries confidence and defiance. You will be able to accomplish many tasks through sheer perseverance.

Taurus: Ace of Cups

Dear Taurus, this is a positive week for your inner world. You can expect wish-fulfilment, stability and happiness when it comes to your personal well-being. Auspicious changes could also impact your finances. There is good news or a proposal on its way. Show strength, gratitude and dignity when handling these positive circumstances. Try not to get overwhelmed by your feelings and work through everything one by one. You may have to step out of your comfort zone. Let go of your need to be right. In your personal connections, open up to new developments. Ignite passion in your romantic relationships. Singles could meet someone special.

Gemini: Ace of Cups

Dear Gemini, this week shall be about rising out of a difficult situation and allowing emotional healing to settle into your life. Your energy levels will start to improve making you bolder and more confident. You need to gather more information and gain more clarity in your situation. Avoid making any decisions unless you have the full picture before you. Do not let your passions or feelings come in the way. You will see great results if you view things from a neutral point of view. Stay away from temptations and unhealthy habits that create confusion and prevent you from doing what is necessary.

Cancer: Knight of Wands

Dear Cancerians, this week brings a surge in your energy levels and creative passions. Big, happy changes are here and you need to make the most of it. You are looking at a busy period which will align with your determination and drive. You can accomplish much during this period. Push through insecurities and lay down a solid foundation. You could feel a little confused with the options and paths at your disposal, especially when it comes to your emotional life. Avoid being overly sentimental as it may not help your cause. Tap into your spiritual side for answers and draw reference points from your past experiences.

Leo: Two of Cups

Dear Leo, this week brings self-love and emotional balance. You shall be blessed with a sense of acceptance and clarity which will help you release all the negativity hidden inside. It is time to solely focus on your well-being and needs. You will crave freedom, travel and a better connection with yourself. Anyone crossing your boundaries shall face your temper. You will defend your views and stand your ground. Try to be careful with your words. New financial opportunities are here. Your hard work is going to start paying off. Take care of ageing related issues.

Virgo: Five of Pentacles

Dear Virgo, this week you may have to pay close attention to your finances. You or someone in your life may stress over financial stability. Things may not be as dire as they appear. You or someone you are helping may have to correct your internalised ‘lack mentality’ when it comes to your material abundance. A confident approach will help you stay afloat and invite more prosperity into your life. This period asks you to focus on your mental and physical well-being. Make it a point to get sufficient rest and sleep. Some of you may face blocks in a romantic/love situation.

Libra: The Magician

Dear Libra, this week brings brand new potential and positive energy. It is an auspicious period for your relationships. You may bring a fresh perspective to your emotional connections. You will be able to overcome challenges using sheer will-power, boldness, charisma, leadership-skills and creativity. It is time for you to bring your ideas to life and unveil your gifts. Do not tense up looking at all the possibilities surrounding you. Pay attention to your breathing and work your way through everything with confidence. Clear your surroundings. Those who have been facing health issues will slowly start to see recovery.

Scorpio: The Lovers

Dear Scorpio, this week shall be about choices and conflict resolution. Pay special attention to a tricky emotional matter, especially pertaining to your love life. Try to come to a consensus and free yourself from emotional burdens. Make sure that you protect your interests and do what is best for you. A slow and steady approach shall work best during this period. Find a peaceful sanctuary to review some of your decisions. You will be able to step into your power through travel and actively focusing on your emotional and physical healing. Those who sit for long periods need to take care of their back and joints.

Sagittarius: Judgement

Dear Sagittarius, this week you will experience a reawakening of your energy levels. It is going to be a rather busy and dynamic period. You may get a little bored of all the unnecessary communication coming your way. You may turn impatient and seek only things that excite you or matter to you. Beware of your speech, tone and mannerisms. Take time to slow down and reflect. Some of you could be offered a new opportunity by a senior or mentor. When it comes to your personal life, you will have to use an emotionally mature approach. You may not get the support or understanding that you seek.

Capricorn: Ace of Swords

Dear Capricorn, this week you will have to tap into your logical, practical and thinking mind. You will have searing clarity about life in general. The power of your mind alone will help you accomplish many significant things. It is a rather positive period wherein you will understand your truth worth. Do not be afraid of going out into the world and experimenting with new directions. You are urged to take a few risks and enjoy your freedom with childlike joy. Despite collaborating or working in a team setting, you may prefer to work by yourself. You could get a lot of attention even if you are not seeking it. Travel is indicated for a few of you.

Aquarius: The Empress

Dear Aquarius, you may doubt your own ability to attract abundance or face difficulty handling your finances. In general, decision making may seem hard due to your insecurities. It is time for you to lean on your logical Aquarian mind. Reclaim your power using your intellect and try to keep the light mood while doing it. Your intelligence and wisdom are going to come to your rescue and make you shine. Collaborations are favoured. Communicate clearly and firmly. Do not let your pride get in the way. Your health may need special attention.

Pisces: Eight of Swords

Dear Pisces, this week brings tricky energy which may block your vision. You could experience sudden and unanticipated changes. Despite all this, you will have the opportunity to shine, especially in your career. Let your fears dissolve and focus on tasks that are actually working in your favour. Maintaining your emotional balance will help you recover rather quickly. Some of you may have to deal with bosses or seniors who are at a distance. Either you may travel for work or your seniors could travel. When it comes to your personal life, it is ok if you do not get involved in all the activities. Move beyond your ancestral patterns. Do not let your family’s past confine your future.

Deck- White Sage Tarot