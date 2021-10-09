e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 9, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Saturday 9 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Tritiya till 07:48 thereafter Chaturthi till 28:54 (Leap). Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Libra till 11:18 thereafter Scorpio. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 11:18 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 16:46 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Te, To, Na, Ni. The lucky number will be 6. fair-minded avoids confrontations can be good lawyers and judges.

Today worship Goddess Chandraganta/ Kushmanda chant Maa Chandraghanta Upasana Mantra or Devi Mahamantra. Today’s colour is Grey. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date09-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:32
Sunset18:19
Moon set 20:47
Moon rise09:14
TithiTritiya till 07:48 thereafter Chaturthi till 28:54 (Leap)
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Vishakha till 16:46 thereafter Anuradha
Yoga Priti
KaranaGaraja till 07:48 thereafter Vanija till 18:20 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 11:18 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:29 - 10:57
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:49
Subh Muhurat08:00 - 09:29

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:50 AM IST
