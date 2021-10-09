Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 9, 2021

Today is Saturday 9 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Tritiya till 07:48 thereafter Chaturthi till 28:54 (Leap). Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Libra till 11:18 thereafter Scorpio. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 11:18 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 16:46 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Te, To, Na, Ni. The lucky number will be 6. fair-minded avoids confrontations can be good lawyers and judges.

Today worship Goddess Chandraganta/ Kushmanda chant Maa Chandraghanta Upasana Mantra or Devi Mahamantra. Today’s colour is Grey. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 09-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:32 Sunset 18:19 Moon set 20:47 Moon rise 09:14 Tithi Tritiya till 07:48 thereafter Chaturthi till 28:54 (Leap) Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Vishakha till 16:46 thereafter Anuradha Yoga Priti Karana Garaja till 07:48 thereafter Vanija till 18:20 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 11:18 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:29 - 10:57 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 08:00 - 09:29

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:50 AM IST