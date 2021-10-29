Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 29, 2021

Today, Friday (October 29) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:08 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya till 11:37, thereafter Ashlesha. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Da, Di, Du, De. The newborn will be highly imaginative, loyal, with big dreams and goals that he/she will want to accomplish in life. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worship Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is lotus pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 29-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:38 Sunset 18:05 Moon set 13:42 Moon rise 25:03:00 Tithi Ashtami till 14:08 thereafter Navami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Pushya till 11:37 thereafter Ashlesha Yoga Subha Karana Kaulava till 14:08 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:56 - 12:22 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 12:22 - 13:48

