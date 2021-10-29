e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 29, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Friday (October 29) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 14:08 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya till 11:37, thereafter Ashlesha. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Da, Di, Du, De. The newborn will be highly imaginative, loyal, with big dreams and goals that he/she will want to accomplish in life. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worship Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is lotus pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date29-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:38
Sunset18:05
Moon set 13:42
Moon rise25:03:00
TithiAshtami till 14:08 thereafter Navami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Pushya till 11:37 thereafter Ashlesha
Yoga Subha
KaranaKaulava till 14:08 thereafter Taitula
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:56 - 12:22
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat12:22 - 13:48

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal