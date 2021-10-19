Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 19, 2021

Today is Tuesday 19 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 19:02 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Pisces. Today is Kojagiri /Sharad Purnima/Id-E-Milad.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 12:11 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Tra, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 7. Compassionate, artistic, known for finding solutions easily.

Today worship Goddess Laxmi read/ Chant Mahalaxmi Stotra. Today’s colour is Silver. Do all your auspicious work or start of any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:34 Sunset 18:11 Moon set 30:09:00 Moon rise 17:39 Tithi Chaturdashi till 19:02 thereafter Purnima Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 12:11 thereafter Revati Yoga Vyagatha Karana Vanija Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat UnAuspicious time Rahu kaal 15:17 - 16:44 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:00 -12:46 Subh Muhurat 15:17 - 16:44

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:41 AM IST