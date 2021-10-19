e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 19, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Tuesday 19 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 19:02 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Pisces. Today is Kojagiri /Sharad Purnima/Id-E-Milad.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 12:11 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Tra, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 7. Compassionate, artistic, known for finding solutions easily.

Today worship Goddess Laxmi read/ Chant Mahalaxmi Stotra. Today’s colour is Silver. Do all your auspicious work or start of any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:34
Sunset18:11
Moon set 30:09:00
Moon rise17:39
TithiChaturdashi till 19:02 thereafter Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 12:11 thereafter Revati
Yoga Vyagatha
KaranaVanija
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
UnAuspicious time
Rahu kaal15:17 - 16:44
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:00 -12:46
Subh Muhurat15:17 - 16:44

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:41 AM IST
