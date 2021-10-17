Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 17, 2021

Today is Sunday 17 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Dwadashi till 17:38 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo till 13:11 thereafter Libra and Moon remains in Aquarius till 28:31 thereafter in Pieces. Today is Pradosh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 28:31 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 09:51 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Su, Se, So, Da. The lucky Number will be 5. Diplomatic, informative. May have interest in the field of research, findings, discovery, etc.

Today worship Sun read/chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 17-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:34 Sunset 18:12 Moon set 28:28:00 Moon rise 16:29 Tithi Dwadashi till 17:38 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Satabisha till 09:51 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Vriddha Karana Balava till 17:38 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 28:31 thereafter Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 13:11 thereafter Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:46 - 18:13 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:00 -12:47 Subh Muhurat 13:51 - 15:18

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:53 AM IST