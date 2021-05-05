Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 5, 2021

Today is Wednesday 5 May 2021, Tithi Navami till 12:21 thereafter Dashami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 09:09 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ge, Go. Sa, Si. Lucky Number will be 6. Can be good lawyer, accountant. Take care of childhood injuries.

Today worship Lord Ganesha Read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.