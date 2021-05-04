Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 4, 2021

Today is Tuesday 4 May 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 13:09 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Capricorn till 20:42 thereafter in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 20:42 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 08:25 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Kho, Ga, Gi, Gu. Lucky Number will be 5. Enthusiastic, friendly nature likes to do leadership. In life, friends can make his/her life or spoil also. So need to make friends wisely.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.