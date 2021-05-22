Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 22, 2021

Today is Saturday 22 May 2021, Tithi Dashami till 09:15 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Mohini Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 14:04 thereafter Hasta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pa, Pi,Pu, Sha. Lucky Number will be 5. Achievements goals are not tough for them but needs to concentrate and not to go in overconfidence. Can be at a good position and also gain fame in their life.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.