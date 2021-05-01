Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 1, 2021

Today is Saturday 1 May 2021, Tithi Panchami till 16:40 thereafter Shashti Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Maharashtra Day and Labour Day

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 10:14 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhi, Bhu, Dha, Pha. Lucky Number will be 2. Intellectual and diplomatic. Might be a good strategist, diplomat or engineer.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Sky Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.