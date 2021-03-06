Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 6, 2021

Today is Saturday 6 March 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 18:09 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Scorpio till 21:37 thereafter in Sagittarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 21:37 thereafter in Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 21:37 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from N, Y. Lucky Number will be 5. Extremely sensitive, perceptive and are always aware when something is awry. Interested in finding secrets.

Today worship Hanuman read Sankat Mochan Stotre. Today’s colour is Dark Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.