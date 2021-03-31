Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 31, 2021

Today is Wednesday, 31 March 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 14:05 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Libra till 25:54 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Sankasti Chathurthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 25:54 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Swati till 09:44 thereafter Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from T. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read/chant Ganpati Stotre. Today’s colour is Light Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.