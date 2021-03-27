Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 27, 2021

Today is Saturday 27 March 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 27:26 Purnimant month Phalguna is and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo till 25:18 thereafter in Virgo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 25:18 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni 19:50 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from M. Lucky Number will be 8. Attractive and lovable but too much pampering by parents may make him/her stubborn.

Today worship Lord Shani read/chant Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black, Purple. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.