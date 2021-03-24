Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 24, 2021

Today is Wednesday 24 March 2021, Tithi Dashami till 10:22 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Cancer.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 23:11 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H. Lucky Number will be 5. Intellectual, Interest in the spiritual realm. Need to focus on academic education.

Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.