Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 13, 2021

Today is Saturday 13 March 2021, Tithi Amavasya till 15:50 thereafter Prathama Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius till 17:55 thereafter Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 17:55 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 24:20 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from S. Lucky Number will be 3. The child will be energetic, active need people around. Take little care of health in 2021. Injury is indicated.

Today worship Shani read or chant Mantra of Shani. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.