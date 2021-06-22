Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for June 22, 2021

Today is Tuesday 22 June 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 10:21 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Jyestha and Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Libra till 08:58 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is BhoumPradosh / Ayan Karidin / Vatsavitri Vrat Aarambh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 08:58 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 14:21 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Te, To, Na, Ni. Lucky Number will be 6. Considered to be calm and intelligent with a good taste. Good at communicating and will have excellent communication skills.

Today worship Godess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.