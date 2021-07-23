Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 23, 2021

Today is Friday 23 July 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 10:42 thereafter Purnima Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 19:56 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Gurupurnima/Vyas Puja.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 19:56 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 14:24 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Pha, dHa, Bhe, Bho. The lucky number will be 8. Stable, calm, lovable in nature. Like travelling social activities. Good skills in management and administration.

Today worship Goddess Mahalaxmi/ Guru Read/chant Guru, Mahalaxmi Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.