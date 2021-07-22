Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 22, 2021

Today is Thursday 22 July 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 13:32 thereafter Chaturdashi Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Sagittarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 16:24 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Bha, Bhi, bhu, Dha. The lucky Number will be 7. Intellectual, good in academic statistics, little lazy but good grasping power.

Today worship Lord Vishnu Read Vishnusahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.