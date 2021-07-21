Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 21, 2021

Today is Wednesday 21 July 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 16:25 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Scorpio till 18:28 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Pradosh, Vaman Pujan / Bakari Eid.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 18:28 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 18:28 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ya, Yi, Yu, Ye, Yo. The lucky number will be 6. Passionate, a true friend fantastic in management and problem-solving.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.