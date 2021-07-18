Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 18, 2021

Today is Sunday 18 July 2021, Tithi Navami till 24:28 Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Libra.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Swati till 24:07 thereafter Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti. Lucky Number will be 3. Fascinated by balance and symmetry, diplomatic, gracious.

Today worship Sun. Read / chant Surya Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.