Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 13, 2021

Today is Tuesday 13 July 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 08:23 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ma, Mi, Mu, Me. Lucky Number will be 7. Generous, warm-hearted, cheerful, capable of uniting different groups of people. Can be social leader, engineer, and administrator.

Today worship Lord Ganesh and read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.