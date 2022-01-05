e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 5, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (January 5) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 14:34 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Capricorn till 19:51 thereafter Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 08:45 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 19:51 thereafter Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Kho, Ga, Gi, Gu, Ge. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date05-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:14
Sunset18:13
Moon set 21:07
Moon rise09:37
TithiTritiya till 14:34 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana till 08:45 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Vajra
KaranaGaraja till 14:34 thereafter Vanija
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 19:51 thereafter Kumbh (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
UnAuspicious time
Rahu kaal12:44 - 14:06
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:21 - 12:44

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:53 AM IST
