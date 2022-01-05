Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 5, 2022

Today, Wednesday (January 5) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 14:34 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Capricorn till 19:51 thereafter Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 08:45 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 19:51 thereafter Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Kho, Ga, Gi, Gu, Ge. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 05-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:14 Sunset 18:13 Moon set 21:07 Moon rise 09:37 Tithi Tritiya till 14:34 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Shravana till 08:45 thereafter Dhanishta Yoga Vajra Karana Garaja till 14:34 thereafter Vanija Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 19:51 thereafter Kumbh (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat UnAuspicious time Rahu kaal 12:44 - 14:06 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:21 - 12:44

