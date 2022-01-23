Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 23, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 09:11 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Virgo.
Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 11:08 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pi,Pu,Sha,Na. Lucky Number will be 3.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|23-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:24
|Moon set
|10:52
|Moon rise
|23:13
|Tithi
|Panchami till 09:11 thereafter Shashti
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Uttaraphalguni till 11:08 thereafter Hasta
|Yoga
|Atiganda
|Karana
|Taitula till 09:11 thereafter Garaja
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Ianuspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|17:01 - 18:25
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:28 -13:13
|SubhMuhurat
|14:14 - 15:38
