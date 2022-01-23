e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 23, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (January 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 09:11 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 11:08 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pi,Pu,Sha,Na. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:24
Moon set 10:52
Moon rise23:13
TithiPanchami till 09:11 thereafter Shashti
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraUttaraphalguni till 11:08 thereafter Hasta
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaTaitula till 09:11 thereafter Garaja
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Ianuspicious time
Rahu kaal17:01 - 18:25
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:28 -13:13
SubhMuhurat14:14 - 15:38

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:43 AM IST
