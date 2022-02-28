e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 28, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (February 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 27:15. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Purnimant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Som Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Uttarshadha till 07:00 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ji,Khi,Khu,Khe,Kho. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date28-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:59
Sunset18:42
Moon set 16:27
Moon rise30:00:00
TithiTrayodashi till 27:15
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraUttarshadha till 07:00 thereafter Shravana
Yoga Variyan
KaranaGaraja till 16:27 thereafter Vanija
VaarSomavara(Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:28 ? 09:55
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:28 -13:15
SubhMuhurat09:55 ? 11:23
Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:49 AM IST
