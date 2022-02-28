Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 28, 2022

Today, Monday (February 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 27:15. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Purnimant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Som Pradosh.
Nakshatra will be Uttarshadha till 07:00 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ji,Khi,Khu,Khe,Kho. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|28-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:59
|Sunset
|18:42
|Moon set
|16:27
|Moon rise
|30:00:00
|Tithi
|Trayodashi till 27:15
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Uttarshadha till 07:00 thereafter Shravana
|Yoga
|Variyan
|Karana
|Garaja till 16:27 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Somavara(Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:28 ? 09:55
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:28 -13:15
|SubhMuhurat
|09:55 ? 11:23