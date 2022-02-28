Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 28, 2022

Today, Monday (February 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 27:15. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Purnimant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Som Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Uttarshadha till 07:00 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ji,Khi,Khu,Khe,Kho. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 28-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:59 Sunset 18:42 Moon set 16:27 Moon rise 30:00:00 Tithi Trayodashi till 27:15 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttarshadha till 07:00 thereafter Shravana Yoga Variyan Karana Garaja till 16:27 thereafter Vanija Vaar Somavara(Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:28 ? 09:55 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:28 -13:15 SubhMuhurat 09:55 ? 11:23

