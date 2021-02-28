Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 28, 2021

Today is Sunday 28 February 2021, Tithi Prathama (Pratipada). Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Leo till 15:05 thereafter Virgo. Today is Gurupratipada

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 15:05 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from T, P. Lucky Number will be 8. Child is happy and cheerful, always up for fun and laughter.

Today get blessings of Lord Surya by chanting Surya Mantra Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.