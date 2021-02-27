Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 27, 2021

Today is Saturday 27 February 2021, Tithi Purnima. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Leo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from M, T. Lucky Number will be 7. Crave attention, and they'll quickly find a way to get it. Intellectual and have leadership qualities.

Today worship Lord Shani. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.