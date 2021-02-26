Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 26, 2021

Today is Friday 26 February 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is inn Aquarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 12:34 thereafter Leo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 12:34 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H, M. Lucky Number will be 6. Bright, warm, and love to shine. This year needs to take care about injuries.

Today worship Santoshi Maata. Today’s colour is Pink. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.