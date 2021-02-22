Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 22, 2021

Today is Monday 22 February 2021, Tithi Dashami till 17:15 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 10:56 thereafter Adra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from K. Lucky Number will be 2. Credit, popularity and power will soar. Take care of health this year.

Today worship Lord Shiva. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.