Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 15, 2021

By FPJ Web Desk

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 15, 2021

Today is Monday 15 February 2021, Tithi Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Pisces. Today is Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Vinayak Chathurti)

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 18:27 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from D. Lucky Number will be 4. The child will be multitasking, social. Education will be the first priority.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganapati Stotra. Today’s colour is White. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in