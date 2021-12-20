Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 21, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 21) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 14:53 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini till 15:45 thereafter Cancer. Today is Uttarayanaarambh.
Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 22:23 thereafter Pushya. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ko, Ha, Hi, Hu. Lucky Number will be 2.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.
|Date
|21-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:08
|Sunset
|18:04
|Moon set
|8:49
|Moon rise
|19:56
|Tithi
|Dvitiya till 14:53 thereafter Tritiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Punarvasu till 22:23 thereafter Pushya
|Yoga
|Brahma
|Karana
|Garaja till 14:53 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mithuna (Gemini) till 15:45 thereafter Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:21 - 16:43
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:15 -12:59
|Subh Muhurat
|15:21 - 16:43
