Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 21, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 21) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 14:53 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini till 15:45 thereafter Cancer. Today is Uttarayanaarambh.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 22:23 thereafter Pushya. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ko, Ha, Hi, Hu. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.

Date 21-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:08 Sunset 18:04 Moon set 8:49 Moon rise 19:56 Tithi Dvitiya till 14:53 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Punarvasu till 22:23 thereafter Pushya Yoga Brahma Karana Garaja till 14:53 thereafter Vanija Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 15:45 thereafter Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:21 - 16:43 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:15 -12:59 Subh Muhurat 15:21 - 16:43

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 03:46 PM IST