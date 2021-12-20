e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 21, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Tuesday (December 21) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 14:53 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Gemini till 15:45 thereafter Cancer. Today is Uttarayanaarambh.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 22:23 thereafter Pushya. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ko, Ha, Hi, Hu. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious times for any new beginning.

Date21-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:08
Sunset18:04
Moon set 8:49
Moon rise19:56
TithiDvitiya till 14:53 thereafter Tritiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Punarvasu till 22:23 thereafter Pushya
Yoga Brahma
KaranaGaraja till 14:53 thereafter Vanija
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 15:45 thereafter Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:21 - 16:43
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:15 -12:59
Subh Muhurat15:21 - 16:43

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
