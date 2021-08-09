Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 9, 2021

Today is Monday 9 August 2021, Tithi Prathama till 18:55 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Cancer till 09:49 thereafter in Leo. Today is Shravani Somvar Shivpujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 09:49 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 09:49 thereafter Magha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Do, Ma, Mi, Mu. The lucky Number will be 4. Enthusiastic, passionate, and generous, have the potential to become excellent actors, speakers, politicians, and diplomats.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read/Chant Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.