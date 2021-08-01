Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for August 1, 2021

Today is Sunday 1 August 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 07:55 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Aries till 26:21 thereafter in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 26:21 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Bharani till 19:34 thereafter Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Le, Lo, A. Lucky Number will be 5. Little hasty in the decision. Nature friendly, confident and have leadership qualities.

Today worship Sun Read/Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.