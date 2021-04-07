Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 7, 2021

Today is Wednesday 7 April 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 26:28 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Capricorn till 14:59 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Paapmochani Ekadashi

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 14:59 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 27:31. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ga. Lucky Number will be 7. Child will be calm. Loves to have people around. Will be good at sports and music.

Today worship Lord Ganesha and Vishnu Read Ganesh Stotra. And chant Vishnu name. Today keep fast to clear ill effects in your life. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.