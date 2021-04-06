Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 6, 2021

Today is Tuesday 6 April 2021, Tithi Dashami till 26:08 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Shravana. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Kha. Lucky Number will be 6. Child will be brilliant in outdoor activities. Little stubborn but caring towards parents and siblings

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.