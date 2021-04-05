Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 5, 2021

Today is Monday 5 April 2021, Tithi Navami till 26:18 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 08:01 thereafter in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 08:01 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhe, J. Lucky Number will be 5. Child may have some good leadership qualities. Need to concentrate on studies. Take care of health till 3 years of age.

Today worship Lord Shiva

Read/chant Mahamrutyunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.