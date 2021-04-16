Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 16, 2021

Today is Friday 16 April 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 18:05 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Taurus. Today is Vinayak Chathurti, Shukra Paschim Darshan

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from O, V. Lucky Number will be 7. Will have interests in entertainment sports arts. Needs to concentrate on academic studies along with these things to achieve higher position.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read/chant Ganapati Stotra and Shukra Mantra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.