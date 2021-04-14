Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 14, 2021

Today is Wednesday 14 April 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 12:47 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Aries till 24:08 thereafter Taurus. Today Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 24:08 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Bharani till 17:21 thereafter Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from L, A, E. Lucky Number will be 5. Talkative, friendly, loves adventures. Interests in politics and social sector.

Today worship Lord Ganesha Read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.